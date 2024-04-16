INDIANAPOLIS — Catalina Crunch has named Debora Delaney as its new chief financial officer.

Before joining the company, Delaney was most recently CFO of the North America division at The Hain Celestial Group. She joined Hain Celestial in January Debora Delaney is Catalina Crunch’s new chief financial officer. Photo: Catalina Crunch 2022 as senior vice president for FP&A. Previously, Delaney was vice president, FP&A at Kind.

She also has held leadership positions at Pinnacle Foods and Mondelez International.

“Debora’s appointment comes at an exciting time for Catalina Crunch as we continue to grow and innovate in the health food space,” said Doug Behrens, chief executive officer of Catalina Crunch. “Her proven track record and extensive experience make her the ideal candidate to lead our finance team and support our strategic objectives.”

Krishna Kaliannan, founder of Catalina Crunch, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Debora to the Catalina Crunch family. Her expertise and leadership skills will play a pivotal role in driving our financial strategy forward and achieving our ambitious goals.”