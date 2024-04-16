RENNES, FRANCE — Bridor, a subsidiary of Le Duff Group, has acquired Pandriks Holding BV, a Meppel, The Netherlands-based baker of organic and artisan baked foods. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Bridor’s foothold in northwest Europe while expanding production capacity and bolstering its product portfolio, particularly in the organic baked foods sector. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012, Pandriks offers traditional and organic bread, rolls, bloomers and baguettes under private labels as well as through its own brand, SlooOw. The company has 400 employees and operates two production facilities in Meppel and Fulda, Germany (where it is known as Bio Breadness). In 2023, Pandriks generated sales of €150 million ($159.6 million).

“The acquisition of Pandriks is consistent with Bridor’s strategy,” said Philippe Morin, chief executive officer of Bridor. “It gives us the opportunity to take a leading position on key markets such as The Netherlands and Germany. This acquisition will also strengthen our teams with the highly experienced, qualified and motivated people from Pandriks joining Bridor. Pandriks will bring to life the Bridor purpose: ‘Share the bakery cultures of the world.’”

Peter van den Berg, CEO of Pandriks, added, “We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we embark on this new chapter with Bridor. Pandriks has grown significantly in recent years and wants to invest in further expansion to optimally serve our clients. With Le Duff Group as our new shareholder, we believe that it is possible to achieve our goals while preserving our unique identity, philosophy and strategy.”