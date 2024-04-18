DALLAS — Confetti Snacks, a vegetable chip company that uses upcycled ingredients, has won the SNAC Tank Pitch Competition at SNAC International’s SNX 2024 held April 14 – 16 in Dallas.

“How can we solve two major problems (starvation and food waste) facing the world today?” asked Betty Lu, founder and chief executive officer of Confetti Snacks. “We take ‘ugly’ produce, upcycle them to delicious and crunchy baked snacks and season them with award-winning seasonings inspired by cultures of the world.”

The Singapore-based snack company won $10,000 after five food brands made their pitch to become SNAC Tank champion. Daymond John, founder and CEO of fashion brand FUBU and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” appeared as a judge after delivering a speech on entrepreneurship. Other expert judges included Monica Watrous, managing editor of NOSH; Jeff Partridge, partner, Highland Partners LP; and Mauro Gomez, chief growth officer, Anita’s Snack Foods.

Keya’s Chips, Absurd Snacks, THEO’s Plant-Based and Good Journey Donuts were the other four finalists who all received the chance to pitch their products.

You can discover more information about the five finalists, their brands and their stories by participating in the Food Entrepreneur Experience from Food Entrepreneur and Food Business News on Wednesday, April 24. Find out more by going to https://foodentrepreneurexperience.com/.