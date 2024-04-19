TEL AVIV, ISRAEL — InnovoPro is adding clean label products and natural emulsifiers to its portfolio that primarily is focused on chickpea protein solutions.

Beyond expanding its portfolio, InnovoPro has named Gregory Belt as its chief executive officer.

Belt joins the company from EverGrain Ingredients, where he most recently was founder and CEO. Prior to EverGrain, Belt was in sustainability and innovation for Anheuser-Busch InBev. He has held leadership positions for such companies as Emerson and SAP Arabia.

Belt succeeds current co-founder and CEO, Taly Nechustan, who is transitioning to the role of vice chair.

Nechustan has led the company as co-founder and CEO for the last seven years.

“I congratulate Greg on joining the company and have full confidence that he will elevate it to new heights,” said Joel Bar-El, chairman of InnovoPro. “Taly and I are sure that Greg and the excellent team of InnovoPro will attain remarkable success on a global scale.”