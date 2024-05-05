As an FDA-approved processing aid, phages present an efficient method of pathogen mitigation that doesn’t impact organoleptic characteristics of flour. Unlike chemical mitigation, phages don’t impact pH or present safety hazards. Phages can simply be applied during the wheat temper with less water and fewer processing steps, adding both effective protection and ease of handling. Phages are already being used to improve food safety in items like produce and poultry. Learn more about the opportunities for phages in milling.
|Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.
|Subscribe