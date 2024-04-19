CHICAGO — Barilla Group is stopping the production of its minimally processed legume-based pasta brand, Tolerant Foods.

On its website and Instagram Tolerant Foods said, “Today, with a heavy heart, we announce that Tolerant will be closing its doors permanently. We estimate that you will be able to find Tolerant on shelves until May, when stock starts to deplete at our retail and e-commerce partners, but possibly beyond that time as well.”

Tolerant offered products ranging from organic green lentil elbows, organic green lentil penne, organic green lentil rotini, organic red lentil penne, organic red lentil rotini, organic chickpea penne and organic chickpea rotini.

Barilla acquired the Tolerant brand in 2018 as part of its acquisition of MXO Global Inc.

The brand launched its children’s line of legume-based pasta in August 2020. The line featured Organic Kids Chickpea Alphaland, Organic Kids Green Lentil Safari and Organic Kids Red Lentil Galaxy.

In July 2022, the company added organic chickpea spaghetti to its line.

“In a rapidly shifting marketplace, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue the Tolerant brand and its products,” a spokesperson for Barilla said. “We’re focused on prioritizing pasta options that offer a variety of different nutrition benefits under our Barilla brand. Consumers will have the benefit of choosing a pasta that best meets their preference — from Barilla Classic or Al Bronzo (semolina), Barilla Chickpea and Red Lentil (legume), Barilla Protein+ (plant-based), Barilla Whole Grain or Barilla Classic Gluten Free.”