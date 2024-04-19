PUEBLA, MEXICO — Mission Foods Mexico, a subsidiary of Gruma SAB de CV, plans to invest 792 million pesos ($46.5 million) over the next five years to build a new snack plant in Puebla and expand its existing Huejotzingo tortilla, toast and fried food plant. Mission Foods said the investment reflects growing demand for its products in the Central, Bajio and southern regions of Mexico.

The investment will give the company installed capacity to make 70,200 tonnes of product per year, Mission Foods said, and will generate 440 direct jobs in Puebla, of which 55% are expected to be occupied by female personnel.

“In 2016, Mission’s successful incursion into Puebla began and since then we have generated more than 500 jobs, of which 60% have been for women,” said Nader Badii Gonzalez, director of Mission Foods Mexico. “Now with these new construction projects and expansion of our facilities, Mission Mexico reaffirms and strengthens its productive commitment with the state of Puebla.”

The announcement is the second significant expansion project unveiled by the company in 2024. Earlier,

over the next six to eight years to build a production plant in Hunucma, Yucatan, in Mexico. The Hunucma plant will make tortillas, toast and packaged snacks and will have the capacity to produce 56,000 tonnes of product per year that will be exported to the southeast region of the United States and Caribbean countries such as the Dominican Republic, the company said.