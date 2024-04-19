SALT LAKE CITY — Justin Barrett, a technical miller at Ardent Mills, described as a dedicated innovator and enthusiastic mentor over his more than 20-year career, received the 2024 Milling Operative of the Year award at the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Conference banquet April 18 in Salt Lake City.

In presenting the award, Scott Martin, senior director of technical milling at Ardent Mills, said Barrett “not only provided invaluable support and guidance to multiple locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada, but has also been instrumental in executing some of the most ambitious mill improvement projects in recent history.”

Martin said Barrett’s expertise helped successfully complete numerous large-scale initiatives, from roller mill replacements to pneumatic system overhauls, all executed with precision and skill. Barrett’s commitment to excellence knows no bounds, Martin said, as he pushes the envelope of innovation, while driving efficiency and productivity to new heights as a devoted leader.

Established in 1986 by Milling & Baking News, the award is given to the practicing milling operative who has made the most significant contribution to the progress of a plant, a company and the industry from an operations perspective.

Martin noted that Barrett, who graduated from Kansas State University (KSU) with a degree in milling science, has dedicated his life to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of milling.

Yet, what truly sets Barrett apart, Martin said, is “his unwavering dedication to mentorship and collaboration. His willingness to share knowledge, uplift his colleagues and champion the next generation of millers embodies the spirit of camaraderie and mutual support that defines our industry.”

Martin said Barrett has been a leader in his field and a true ambassador for the values that define the IAOM, while his passion for the craft, commitment to service and unwavering dedication to excellence serve as an inspiration.

“He is an exceptional mentor, a great miller, has had a great impact on Ardent Mills and on the milling profession as a whole,” Martin said. “He is a deserving recipient of this award, and IAOM is proud to add his name to the impressive list of past recipients.”

Barrett thanked those who have impacted his career from his education at KSU to professional colleagues, and especially his family for their support during his journey in the milling industry.

“For those of you who really know me, you know that this isn’t my cup of tea,” Barrett said as he began his remarks after accepting the award. “I’d rather be working sifter, changing rolls out in the mill trying to do something to teach the next generation to work and improve the plant.

“It’s a great industry. I really, truly believe that it’s one of the best industries in the world, and I work with a lot of great people. I have a great mentor (Martin). I couldn’t have asked for anybody better to mentor me. Again, thank you very much.”

Five other awards were bestowed during the banquet, which capped off the two-day conference and expo.

The Gold Medal Award, which is the IAOM’s highest award, was presented posthumously to Joel Hoffa, a past IAOM president whose milling career spanned nearly 50 years. Hoffa died Dec. 17, 2023, at the age of 67 after a lengthy cancer battle.

The award to Hoffa, only the 22nd Gold Medal bestowed by the IAOM, was introduced by longtime colleague Jeff Gwirtz of JAG Services Inc.

“The responsibility bestowed on me is bittersweet as we posthumously celebrate a person not just of exceptional professional caliber, but also a dear friend and esteemed colleague,” Gwirtz said in also accepting the award on behalf of Hoffa’s family. “Joel’s mastery and innovative spirit in milling are truly unrivaled. His unique ability to approach problems with both abstract thinking and a relentless curiosity … were those traits that paved the way for countless solutions and achievements within our industry.”

Hoffa served as IAOM president in 2013-14 and was the honorary chair of the association’s 2022 conference and expo in Minneapolis. An IAOM member since 1982, Hoffa was a longtime member of the association’s technical committee. In 2018, he received the IAOM Distinguished Service Award for his exemplary service to the organization and the milling industry.

A native of Minneapolis, Hoffa was hired by Pillsbury Co. in 1981 after receiving his degree in milling science from Kansas State University. He started with Pillsbury as a miller but was quickly promoted to head miller and later to mill superintendent. During his career he also worked for ADM, Cereal Food Processors and Mennel Milling Co., which he joined in 1995. In 2008, Mennel promoted Hoffa to corporate milling engineer.

Most recently, he was the IAOM’s Milling Technician Certificate Program instructor from 2015-21. He also operated a milling consulting business, JRH Processing Consultants, LLC, from 2018-22.

“Joel’s commitment knew no bounds,” Gwirtz said. “He was ever ready to contribute, support and elevate our profession. As we capture this moment with photos, let us hold in our hearts the memory of Joel R. Hoffa, a true luminary in our field whose influence will be felt for generations to come.”

Tom Reed of REPCO and IAOM Allied Trades Committee chairman, was honored with the Thaddeus B. Bownik Award, which recognizes outstanding service to the milling industry and to IAOM.

Dr. Subramanyan Bhadriraju, distinguished professor, Department of Grain Science and Industry, Kansas State University, received the George B. Wagner Memorial Award, which honors contributions to sanitation and food protection.

Halsey Elliott, processing platform manager, General Mills, was recognized with the Aspiring Miller Award, which is given to millers under 30 years of age for their exemplary performance at their mill. Elliot is the first woman to receive an IAOM award in the association’s 128-year history.

“There’s a lot of people who have helped me along the way to where I am today,” Elliott said, naming several mentors who have influenced her career. “It truly does take a village, and I am just incredibly honored to get this award. I appreciate your love and support.”

Darryl Tateishi of DT Grain Processing Systems, Inc., received the Donald S. Eber Award, presented for long and dedicated service as an IAOM District secretary-treasurer in the Niagara District.

Concluding the evening, IAOM outgoing President Steve Matson of Bay State Milling, passed the gavel to incoming president Fran Churchill of KSU. It was another milestone for the IAOM with Churchill becoming the first woman to serve as president.

“The focus of my presidency will center on inclusion, industry promotion and expanding our professional development offerings,” Churchill said. “I am encouraged by the increase in participation of women in the association. We are intensifying our efforts to promote the grain milling industry as a great career choice with targeting marketing plans, community outreach events and enhanced educational programs.

“We are all part of a global effort to attract the best talent in the industry, ensuring it continues to thrive.”