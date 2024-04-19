SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — At the American Bakers Association (ABA) Convention, held in Scottsdale, Ariz., April 13-17, the association awarded its Safety Recognition Award to 22 member companies.

“It is imperative that the industry’s current and future employees understand our commitment to employee safety,” said Jennifer Colfelt, vice president of operations and membership, ABA, during the awards ceremony. “The awards that will be on display in these ABA member facilities are one more step to accomplish that, and I hope we see even more facilities represented in 2025.”

The 22 companies awarded represent a total of 160 facilities that implemented effective safety programs in 2023. The Safety Recognition Award recognizes member facilities’ safety performance and implementation of effective safety and health management systems. The award was created to increase awareness of workplace and employee safety in both the baking and allied industries. The list of honored companies for 2023 grew by eight compared to 2022.

The 2023 ABA Safety Recognition Awardee companies include: