PURCHASE, NY. — Rice-A-Roni, a dry pasta brand of the Golden Grain Co., is expanding into the macaroni and cheese aisle with two new products in this category: Mac-A-Roni and Simply Pure Deliciousness Mac-A-Roni.

The company said Mac-A-Roni is “creamy, cheesy and tastes like it took all day to prepare, even though it’s easy to make” while Simply Pure Deliciousness Mac-A-Roni is made with cheese, no artificial flavors and is a “good source” of calcium. Both offerings also come in their own flavors: Mac-A-Roni comes in the creamy cheddar and creamy white cheddar varieties whereas Simple Pure Deliciousness Mac-A-Roni comes in three cheese and white cheddar varieties.

Both Rice-A-Roni product lines will be available at national retailers, with Mac-A-Roni costing around $1.38 per box and Simply Pure Deliciousness Mac-A-Roni costing around $2.49 per box.

The Golden Grain Co. was acquired by The Quaker Oats Co. in 1986. Quaker Oats is a division of Purchase, NY-based PepsiCo, Inc.