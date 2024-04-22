SALT LAKE CITY — The future of milling faces a bevy of challenges, such as health and wellness concerns, climate change, technology advances and artificial intelligence, that also bring opportunities, according to the keynote speaker at the International Association of Operative Millers’ Annual Conference and Expo in Salt Lake City.

“A lot of what I’m going to share seems like daunting challenges, but I’m a big believer of hope for the best but plan for the struggle,” said Peter Levangie, president and chief executive officer of Bay State Milling. “On the flip side of every challenge is an opportunity. If you can figure out where bright light is, that’s a huge opportunity.

“At 130 lbs (of flour) per person, we are operating from a position of strength. Our food brings people together, it is social, it is enjoyable and sometimes, it’s literally magic.”

Future consumers increasingly will have more choices, which will include more alternative flours. More choice for the milling industry means more competition but also more opportunities, Levangie said.

Climate concerns will impact consumers more, and likely support more plant-based eating. That’s good for wheat, oats and other grains, he said.

More awareness of the food people eat and how they feel also will drive choices, he said. Increases in lifestyle-related diseases and rising economic and social costs of chronic diseases will result in increased pressure and scrutiny about the connection between what gets produced and eaten and our well-being, Levangie said.

The milling industry should keep an eye on three issues: ultra-processed foods, increasing use of GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, and increased importance of fiber.

Ultra-processed foods are under scrutiny and being discussed in dietary guidelines.

“It’s a direct threat to our flour-based foods that we help produce and a direct threat to enriched flour,” he said. “We have to keep our eye on that. I’m all for transparency for consumers, they just need to get the right information.”

GLP-1 drug usage is increasing, and people who take them consume 10% to 20% less calories than those who don’t. More concerning, Levangie said, is what they’re choosing not to eat. New studies have shown a 30% drop in sweet bakery goods and cookie consumption.

“This really has the potential to reshape the industry,” he said. “This will have a profound effect and it is not going away.”

Related to GLP-1 is the increase in the importance of fiber in our diets. Consumers will continue to be educated on what they should eat, and fiber is undoubtedly one of those things, he said. About 95% of Americans don’t eat enough fiber, and within that number, most don’t eat half of what they should.

“As millers, an increase in fiber represents substantial opportunities for one of our struggling product lines: whole grains,” Levangie said. “As flour millers, we are the carrier. We can deliver the impact the consumer needs just like we did with enriched flour.”

Climate change will continue to impact supply chains and has the potential to affect productivity through extremes like high temperatures, drought and altered patterns in pest pressure.

“Stakeholder pressure on this is only getting stronger,” Levangie said. “Investors, consumers, and customers ultimately are going to want us to be attentive to this issue.”

Technological advances at the farm gate in plant genetics for corn and soybeans is costing wheat acreage in the United States. In the last 20 years, US wheat acres have declined 20% to 49.6 million acres.

However, wheat remains the most functional food crop and has the dominant position in the American diet today.

Advancements in wheat plant genetics also are offering significant opportunities in varieties tailored to specific nutritional requirements, disease resistance and functional attributes, Levangie said.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the biggest technological changes in the last several decades, and it’s not going away.

“It represents a significant shift toward automation, efficiency and innovation,” he said.

AI could change the wheat milling process in several ways including enhancing quality control, predictive maintenance, optimization of milling parameters, supply chain management and worker safety.

“I hope people like you, in collaboration with technology providers, figure this out,” Levangie said. “The threat of a major technical change like this is also a threat of disruption, if someone outside of the industry figures out a better way to do it. So, this is something we need to be paying attention to.”

Milling equipment suppliers had several examples of their new and improved technology on the expo floor.

Bühler, based in Uzwil, Switzerland, highlighted its new portfolio of scales and flow balancers. The equipment is all stainless steel, and has a touch panel, making it easier to operate and maintain, said Manuel Ammann, head of market and business development.

With the flow balance, the calibration that used to be done in the product room is now done externally, making it easier for the operator.

“The scales and flow balancers are just measuring; they’re not changing the product,” Ammann said. But the data collected from the equipment allows for improved accuracy, process optimization and efficiency, he added.

Ocrim, based in Cremona, Italy, showcased roller mill updates including temperature sensors on the bearings that provide a better understanding of how the equipment is running, said Fabrizio Baccinelli, sales director.

“It also helps with preventive maintenance, giving the condition of the bearing based on the temperature,” he said. “The show has been good so far. We’ve had good turnout.”

Swisca, based in Flawil, Switzerland, also was pleased with the number of visitors to its booth, where it was displaying for the first time its ROMIL roller mill.

The stainless-steel roller mill features a radar sensor and two distribution screws at the top to provide a homogeneous and well distributed product intake across the complete length of the rollers, said Michael Tremp, marketing. It also features a servo-controlled grinding gap that is adjusted with an electronic handwheel.

“We have this precision with the grinding gap that is really something unique,” Tremp said. “With this, millers can have a definite number on how much is the roll gap and can set that number according to your recipes.”

The covers open tool free, in response to customer feedback that they wanted it to be easier to open. Relevant parameters are clearly displayed and can be intuitively set on the built-in touchscreen.

“We really tried to integrate much of the customers’ feedback,” Tremp said. “We were expecting customers to be interested because it is something new. It’s a really great product, and, so far, the feedback we received, we hit the spot.”