WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 0.9¢ per lb in March, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The decrease follows a 2.7¢ per lb decrease in February. The price of whole wheat bread also fell, easing 1.9¢ per lb after falling 2.7¢ in February.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 199.7¢, down 0.9¢ per lb from February but up 6.1¢ from March 2023.

At 258.5¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 1.9¢ from February but up 5.2¢ per lb from March 2023.

The national average price of family flour in March was 56.5¢, up 0.7¢ from February and up 1.9¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in March was 142¢ per lb, down 1.2¢ from February and down 4.5¢ from March 2023. Chocolate chip cookies were 514.5¢ per lb, down 10.3¢ per lb from February and down 8.9¢ from March 2023.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in March was 101.4¢, up 1.3¢ from February and up 3.2¢ from March 2023.