THOMASVILLE, GA. — Flowers Foods Inc. introduced several new products from a variety of its brands, including protein bars, smaller-sized loaves of bread, breakfast items and more. The company emphasized its ongoing commitment to innovation.

“The breadth and scope of our newest launches are a testament to our continued focus on innovation and the growth of our leading brands,” said Mark Courtney, chief brand officer at Flowers Foods. “Our new products have been developed to meet the latest market trends and preferences, offering consumers more choice while driving additional value for our customers and our business.”

Under the Nature’s Own brand, the company recently launched Keto Soft White Buns, which contain one net carb per serving; Perfectly Crafted Flatbreads, which are available in White and Garlic flavors and are Non-GMO Project verified; and Small Loaves, which are 12-oz loaves of Nature’s Own bread for smaller households and are available in Ancient Grain and Homestyle White.

In addition to new Organic Rock’N’Rolls dinner rolls available from Dave’s Killer Bread, the brand is launching Amped-Up Protein Bars, which contain 10 grams of protein per bar and are available in Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Coconut and Blueberry Almond Butter.

The Wonder brand is now offering bagels in Classic, Everything and Blueberry flavors, and Wonder English muffins, which are available in Classic, Sourdough and Wheat.

Canyon Bakehouse, a gluten-free brand, is now offering Cinnamon Raisin Bread, which is available on the brand’s online store. In addition to being gluten-free, the loaf is free of dairy, nuts and soy.

Tastykake is now selling 4-oz Apple Cinnamon Honeybuns and Boxed Iced Honeybun Multipacks, which contain individually wrapped 2-oz buns.

And Mrs. Freshley’s is offering bite-sized Deluxe Hershey’s Mini Muffins in Double Chocolate and S’mores flavors. The Double Chocolate muffins have real Hershey’s cocoa and mini chocolate chips; the S’mores flavor has chocolate chips and marshmallow bits.

Flowers Foods is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2023 sales of $5.1 billion.