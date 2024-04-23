WAGENINGEN, THE NETHERLANDS — IFF has opened a co-creation center in Wageningen to provide on-site support to its global customers. The facility features a demo kitchen, application lab and space to present and test product concepts.

The center is in the country’s “Food Valley,” an area home to multinational food companies and startups.

“This space brings us closer to our key customers, driving engagement and enabling them to co-create with us on-site and in person,” said Laurens Reiber, regional creation and design director, Europe, IFF. “Furthermore, the Food Valley is a thriving innovation ecosystem, and coupled with access to academia, we can now strengthen our collaboration on projects exploring the future of food.”