MILWAUKEE — Frozen pizza manufacturer Palermo Villa, Inc. is planning to build a 200,000-square-foot production plant in West Milwaukee. The plant, which will be used for frozen pizza production, will be located approximately three miles from the company’s headquarters and will add 50 employees to the company’s workforce.

“Our priority is to keep market competitive jobs local and that means growth at our company headquarters on Canal Street in Milwaukee, continuing to increase capacity at our recently added Jefferson, Wis., facility, and now the development in West Milwaukee.” said Giacomo Fallucca, chief executive officer of Palermo’s. “The 50 new positions we will be creating are skilled labor roles, which require specific training and are key roles in our manufacturing process. They are in line with our current manufacturing positions and provide market competitive wages.”

Palermo’s expanded its production to a new location in Jefferson, Wis., last summer. As part of that expansion of the former Tyson Foods’ plant Palermo’s added specialized equipment to the facility for additional production capacity with at least two pizza topping lines. The company said the plant produces more than 50 million frozen pizzas per year.

Founded in 1964, Palermo’s sells pizzas under the Palermo’s, Urban Pie, Connie’s, Screamin’ Sicilian and Surfer Boy Pizza brands.