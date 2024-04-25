OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — BEMA has added Wesley (Wes) Luczak and Ella Bowers to its staff.

“Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Wes and Ella as they embark on their journey in the baking industry with BEMA,” said Kerwin Brown, president and chief executive officer of BEMA. “Their arrival marks the start of an exciting new phase for our organization where we are poised for the expansion of our membership, our range of offerings and programs and our ability to facilitate meaningful interactions that nurture valuable industry connections.”

Luczak joins BEMA as membership manager. He brings with him more than 10 years of membership management experience. Prior to joining BEMA, Luczak was membership manager for the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County (Wisc.).

He holds a bachelor’s degree in health, human performance and recreation from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Bowers joins BEMA as a project assistant. Bowers previously was a special projects coordinator and administrative specialist and trainer at the University of Arkansas and as an event operations assistant at the Fayetteville (Ark.) Public Library.

She is a 2024 graduate of the University of Arkansas, receiving bachelor’s degrees in hospitality management and human resource development.