CHICAGO — Mars has elevated Blas Maquivar from president, global emerging markets, to global president, health and wellness, Mars Snacking.

Maquivar will oversee Mars’ health and wellness portfolio, including brands like Nature’s Bakery, Trü Frü and Kind.

Maquivar has been with Mars since 2010 when he joined as general manager, Mars chocolate Mexico. Before his tenure with Mars, he was most recently general manager for PepsiCo, Inc. Previously, he was marketing director for Microsoft. He also has held leadership positions with Procter & Gamble.

“We will use our legacy of innovation for growing and scaling emerging snacking brands, and are confident in our bold category vision to lead the future of snacking,” said Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars Snacking. “Blas has an outstanding track record of leadership and is a natural choice to accelerate the positive trajectory of our dynamic health and wellness division.”

Gabriel Fernandez, currently general manager of Mars Wrigley Mexico, will replace Maquivar.

Fernandez has been with Mars since 2005 and has held several leadership positions within the company.