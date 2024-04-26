WAUKEGAN, ILL. — Woodland Foods, a provider of plant-based ingredients, including herbs, spices, rice, grains and nuts, has acquired Hawthorne, NJ-based Idan Foods, a maker of breadings and batters, coating systems, baking mixes and seasonings. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Woodland said the acquisition of Idan adds a range of finished product offerings to its portfolio. The move also expands Woodland’s customer base, end market diversification and manufacturing scale and footprint, the company said.

With Idan in the fold, Woodland said it believes there are ample opportunities to pair Idan’s breading capabilities with its own culinary team and flavor profile development capabilities to drive innovation and bring more products to market.

“Idan is a strategic add-on for Woodland,” said John Buckles, chief executive officer of Woodland Foods. “The inherent strengths of Idan, including their commitment to quality and partnership with key customers, is a great fit with Woodland’s broad channel reach, culinary capabilities, and global sourcing approach. The entire Woodland team and I are pleased to welcome Giorgio (Nadi, president of Idan Foods) and Idan and we are excited about how these new categories will create value for Woodland’s customers.”