SAINT-LIBOIRE, QUE. — Canadian flour supplier Farinart has acquired all assets of local grain processor Malterie Frontenac. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2006 and based out of Thetford Mines, Que., Malterie Frontenac originally offered its services to craft breweries before eventually developing sprouting and malting expertise to help bakeries in need, Farinart said. Malterie Frontenac mainly has processed local grains (barley, wheat, rye and oats) and has spent the last 15 years building a diversified customer base in the brewing and baking markets.

“The integration of Malterie Frontenac into the Farinart group is a significant strategic milestone for our business,” said Elisabeth Brasseur, vice president of sales and innovation at Farinart. “The acquisition marks an exciting chapter in the company’s growth and innovation journey. It aligns with our commitment to better anticipate and service the needs of our customers, as well as providing them with exceptional value. With more than 60% of our sales in the US market, we are thrilled to complement our current specialty grain offering with the additional sprouting and malting expertise and capabilities to better meet the demands of this market.”

Farinart is a privately held flour supplier that provides a wide variety of flours and grain blends to the United States and Canada, including customized cereal blends, baking mixes, sprouted grains and specialty flours. The company operates four plants in Canada and develops its flours and blends using organic, conventional and regenerative agricultural ingredients.