SAN FRANCISCO — Miss Jones Baking Co. has launched its new jumbo bakery style double chocolate chip cookie ready-to-bake dough.

Described by the company as the first of its kind on the market, each package of this new cookie dough contains six cookies that measure five inches wide and are made with “real butter, brown sugar and all the same ingredients you’d use to make them from scratch.” The company also said the cookies only need to sit in the oven for 15 minutes and do not require any mixing bowls.

“Since founding Miss Jones Baking Co., we’ve been committed to redefining indulgence,” said Sarah Jones, founder of Miss Jones Baking Co. “Our newest creation — jumbo bakery style double chocolate chip cookie dough, is as delicious as it is wholesome. Our from-scratch ingredients are carefully selected to deliver the ultimate taste experience. With each bite, you’ll savor the perfect balance of decadence and wholesomeness, because everyone deserves a treat that's both satisfying and nourishing.”

Miss Jones jumbo bakery style double chocolate chip cookie ready-to-bake dough is available now at Whole Foods stores nationwide.