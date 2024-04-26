LINCOLN, RI. — Calise & Sons Bakery has launched new Sourdough Bulkie Rolls, expanding its lineup of signature rolls and sourdough products.

The Sourdough Bulkie Rolls feature the same soft and chewy crust and light and airy texture of the company’s Bulkie Rolls with a distinct tang of sourdough.

“We could not be more excited to expand our lineup of authentic bread and rolls with this unique new Bulkie offering,” said Michael R. Calise, president of Calise & Sons Bakery. “Given the popularity of our Sourdough Italian Round Bread and classic Bulkie Rolls, we can’t wait for our customers to get a taste of the best of both worlds. Our Sourdough Bulkie Rolls are the ultimate addition to your favorite stacked sandwiches or juicy burgers fresh off the grill. We hope families enjoy this new product at their dining tables all year long.”

Sourdough Bulkie Rolls have a suggested retail price of $4.49 for a six-pack of rolls. While wheat is used in all Calise products, Calise caters to various food allergies and does not use nuts, sesame seeds, dairy or eggs in the baking facility. Calise is also KVH kosher.