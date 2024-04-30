ST. LOUIS — CRB, a global provider of architecture, construction, engineering and consulting solutions for the food and beverage industries, opened its new St. Louis office. Located adjacent to its previous site, the space emphasizes natural light, flexible and abundant collaboration space, and amenities to enhance the employee and client experience, the company stated.

“Our people are using office spaces differently and more dynamically today, so we set out to create an office that feels like home-base — a space that is beautiful, inspiring and engaging,” said Daniel Backman, vice president of operations for the Central region, CRB. “The result is a workplace that features enhanced functionality in many ways — all geared toward providing our teams with the tools and technology they need to serve our clients efficiently, to connect with each other seamlessly in person or virtually, and to attract and retain top talent.”

The new office features an open floor plan that preserves open views to exterior windows, and lower workstation walls to allow natural light to reach all employees.

“It was important to us to build a workplace that elevates the technical expertise of our high-performing teams and enables them to deliver world-class service to our global clients,” said Lindsey Stigers, senior director and St. Louis office leader. “Equally important are the relationships we build with clients and each other. The personal touches we added throughout the office create a stronger sense of community, whether it’s a custom conference table made by a retired team member or wall graphics featuring photography taken by one of our current employees. These touches offer an experience that is uniquely St. Louis and uniquely CRB.”