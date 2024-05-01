CHICAGO — Pop-Tarts, a snack brand of Kellanova, has unveiled a new digital short written by and starring comedian Jerry Seinfeld to promote his upcoming Netflix feature “Unfrosted,” a fictional comedy about the making of Pop-Tarts, which was made without the brand’s involvement.

The new short, which Pop-Tarts produced in collaboration with creative collective Le Truc and Netflix Marketing Partnerships, depicts a meeting between Seinfeld and fictional Pop-Tarts C-suite executives. Kellanova said the short features “a series of surprise cameos.”

“Unfrosted is the ultimate flattery, and the biggest fanfiction ever,” said Heidi Ray, senior director of brand marketing at Pop-Tarts. “At every level of fandom, Pop-Tarts continues to spark creativity — from the user-generated Edible Mascot memes at the Pop-Tarts Bowl to a homemade recipe from arguably the world’s biggest pop star, and now to Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Unfrosted’ film. We’ve been at the heart of culture for 60 years, and look forward to inspiring it for many, many more.”

The digital short is now available to watch on social and digital channels while “Unfrosted” will be available to stream on Netflix starting May 3.