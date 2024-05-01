OMAHA, NEB. — Scoular has promoted Sandra Hulm to senior vice president, leading the company’s newly formed Renewables & Oilseeds Division.

Hulm currently serves as a vice president and general manager at Scoular. In her new role, effective June 1, Hulm will continue to lead Scoular’s Oilseed Processing business and Sunflower, Flax, & Bird Food businesses, in addition to Scoular’s Renewable Fuels and Feedstock businesses.

She will continue to oversee Scoular’s investment in an oilseed crushing facility in Goodland, Kan. The plant, which begins operations on Oct. 1, is a key part of Scoular’s participation in the decarbonization of fuel streams and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Sandra is providing hands-on leadership to this strategic initiative for Scoular as we prioritize our investment in oilseed crushing and the renewable fuels markets,” said Paul Maass, chief executive officer of Scoular. “Since joining Scoular in 2022, she has taken on increasing responsibility, led employees through transformative change, and embraced a continuous improvement mindset. I’m excited for her to lead in new ways.”

For over 25 years, Hulm has been leading and motivating teams in global food and agricultural businesses, supply chain operations, and commodity risk management. Before joining Scoular in August 2022, Hulm was vice president of procurement at Conagra Brands. Prior to Conagra, she held various roles at ADM in multiple facets of oilseed processing. Hulm also served as a board member for Ardent Mills and is currently an advisory board member for Women in Agribusiness.

“The development of our Renewables & Oilseeds Division is another example of Scoular’s commitment to investing in the intersection of agriculture and energy,” Hulm said. “It is a privilege to lead at a company that aligns with my personal and professional values and is so rich in talent and opportunity.”