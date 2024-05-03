ATLANTA — Papa John’s International, Inc. has promoted Kurt Milburn from vice president of supply chain operations to chief supply chain officer. Milburn succeeds Shane Hutchins, who is retiring after approximately 26 years with the company.

In his new role, Milburn will oversee Papa Johns food service, which includes the company’s quality control center operations, supplier management and quality assurance.

Milburn joined Papa Johns in 2022 as vice president supply chain operations and recently took on additional responsibilities to his role. Those included engineering and operation support functions as well as the international supply chain organization.

Before joining Papa Johns, Milburn was senior vice president, supply chain operations at Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. He joined the company in 2011 as plant manager.

Hutchins has been Papa John’s chief supply chain officer since October 2018. He joined the company in 1997 as manager of financial reporting. Before his tenure with Papa Johns, he was senior auditor for Deloitte & Touche.

“I’m thrilled for Kurt to become our next chief supply chain officer, as he brings deep expertise in supply chain and engineering from large, complex organizations and strong knowledge of our organization having led Papa Johns Food Service operations over the last two years,” said Ravi Thanawala, interim chief executive officer for Papa Johns. “I look forward to his leadership as we continue to evolve our supply chain to meet the demands of our growing business.”