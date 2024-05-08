RICHMOND, CALIF. — Rubicon Bakers, a portfolio company of Trive Capital, has acquired Lucky Spoon Bakery. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Lucky Spoon makes gluten-free sweet baked goods, including cakes, cupcakes, cookies, muffins and brownies. The company’s products may be found in grocery stores across the United States.

Rubicon Bakers said the acquisition continues its expansion into markets serving consumers with special dietary requirements or specific dietary preferences. Lucky Spoon’s gluten-free offerings join Rubicon Bakers’ portfolio of clean label, nut-free and vegan baked foods. The deal for Lucky Spoon comes a little less than three years after Rubicon Bakers acquired Just Desserts, a Fairfield, Calif.-based maker of desserts and sweet goods.

“We are excited to enter the gluten-free category and build on our expertise in meeting specific dietary needs with delicious, fresh baked goods,” said Sebastian Siethoff, chief executive officer of Rubicon Bakers. “This is a valued addition to our portfolio, and we are thrilled to welcome Lucky Spoon and the incredible team who have built this successful brand.”

Rubicon Bakers was founded in 1993 with a mission to provide employment to those who have been incarcerated, those without housing or those recently recovered from substance abuse. In conjunction with this mission, the bakery is also a Certified B Corp.

Pam Schulte, founder of Lucky Spoon, will join the Rubicon Bakers leadership team.

“I founded Lucky Spoon to change the way people think about gluten-free food,” Schulte said. “Rubicon Bakers is the perfect partner to grow that promise, and I’m so excited to join Rubicon’s family of brands.”