MINNEAPOLIS — Totino’s, a frozen snack brand of General Mills, Inc., has launched its first foray into the frozen breakfast aisle: breakfast snack bites.

The new snacks, which can be microwaved in two minutes, come in three flavors: pork shoulder bacon and cheese scramble, which features a crispy crust filled with shoulder bacon and cheese; sausage and cheese scramble, which features bits of pork sausage and cheese wrapped in a golden crust; and cheesy chorizo scramble, which features smoky chorizo crumbles and cheese in a bite-sized pocket.

“Totino’s is all about making every day epic and we’re bringing everything fans love about us to the morning,” said Taylor Roseberry, brand experience manager of Totino’s. “These bite-size pockets are the perfect poppable addition to breakfast — no utensils required.”

Totino’s breakfast snack bites are available at select grocery stores now, with expanded availability at Walmart and Kroger in the summer, for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $7.19 for a 40-count package. f these snack bites are not available in the frozen breakfast aisle, then they are available in the hot snacks frozen aisle in select grocery stores.