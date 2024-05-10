ST. LOUIS — Benson Hill, Inc. has named Dan Cosgrove chief administrative officer and general counsel. In his new role, Cosgrove will manage day-to-day operations related to the company’s business development, compliance and legal matters and help it grow into an “asset-light business model.”

Prior to joining Benson Hill, Cosgrove was the chief executive officer of the agriculture technology company Growers Edge. He previously held various leadership roles at Corteva Agriscience, including global lead of corporate development and licensing, vice president of business development, and chief patent counsel in addition to holding various high-ranking legal team roles. Cosgrove also practiced law at various law firms, such as Zarley, McKee, Thomte, and Voorhees & Sease.

Cosgrove also is a venture partner at Radicle Growth, a San Diego-based venture capital fund focused on sustainable, early-stage agriculture and food technology startups, and was previously on the Investment Committee of InnoVenture Iowa, the state’s first publicly funded venture capital fund. Cosgrove is also a member of the Iowa Innovation Council (IIC), an advisory group made of business leaders, public universities, representatives and community college officials.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a respected and accomplished agriculture leader to our executive leadership team,” said Deanie Elsner, chief executive officer of Benson Hill. “While business development anchors Dan’s impressive skillset, his global intellectual property and licensing expertise will be pivotal as we pursue value-chain partnerships. His appointment is an important step in our strategy to serve large-scale soy markets through seed innovations that deliver better feed, better food and better fuel.”

Cosgrove received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Iowa State University, a master’s of business administration degree from the MIT Sloan School of Management, and a juris doctorate degree from Drake University.