VAUGHAN, ONT. — Kii Naturals is launching a new line of snacking innovations with Fruit & Fire Snack Crisps.

The NuStef Baking crisp brand developed the product to deliver a blend of sweet fruit and spicy flavors in a double baked format. Each crisp features a combination of ingredients like fruit and hot peppers, nuts or seeds, offering 6 grams of protein per serving. Flavors include cherry chipotle, chili lime coconut, hot honey apricot and mango habanero.

Kii’s Fruit & Fire Snack Crisps are packaged in a 4.94-oz resealable bag designed for on-the-go eating occasions. The product will be available online through Amazon and in-store at nationwide retailers beginning June 15, with a suggested retail price between $6.99 and $8.99.