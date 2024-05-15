Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:
Chubby Snacks, Los Angeles, has been a disruptor since it got off the ground in 2021, and Dillon Ceglio, founder and chief executive officer, is not shy about the fact that he’s taking on The J.M. Smucker Co.’s Uncrustables, which dominates the freezer section with its crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
“I’ll tell you right now, not even J.M. Smucker is more passionate about peanut butter and jelly sandwiches than I am,” Ceglio said on this episode of Since Sliced Bread.
Ceglio founded Chubby Snacks as a better-for-you option for a packaged peanut butter and jelly sandwich for on-the-go snacking. Since then, the company has implemented new automation to help meet demand and grow reach as well as launched some limited time offerings (LTO) to garner consumer interest.
“What was really cool about that whole process was proving to ourselves that we could do LTOs and go from ideation to execution in a short period of time and be very nimble and flexible in terms of how we do things,” Ceglio said.
Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to hear about the challenges facing emerging snack brands.
Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.