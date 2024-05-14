BUFFALO, NY. — Top Seedz, a manufacturer of gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO seed crackers, has opened a 35,000-square-foot production plant in Buffalo, including 30,000 square feet dedicated to production and 5,000 square feet for office space. Top Seedz said the new facility has 10 times the capacity of its previous plant, allowing it to keep pace with growing demand for its products.

Top Seedz’ products are available online at Topseedz.com and in more than 4,000 outlets, including Wegman’s, Erewhon, Whole Foods, Kroger and CVS.

“We’re not just moving to a bigger, more modern location; we’re expanding possibilities,” said Rebecca Brady, founder and chief executive officer of Top Seedz.

Founded in 2017, Top Seedz has five product lines, including new snack size pouches, which will be available in 0.75-oz and 1.5-oz sizes.

“With our new snack packs, we’re meeting our customers in different places,” Brady said.

The crackers are available in four flavors: sea salt, 6 Seed, rosemary and cumin. Additional product offerings include roasted seeds, raw seeds and snack packs.