HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has added Hawaiian bakery bread and buns to its Sara Lee Artesano portfolio. The two new bread products are made without any artificial flavors, preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup to “deliver delicious, sweet bread and buns with the perfect tropical twist,” BBU said. The products also feature the same rich and artisan-style texture as other Artesano bakery products, BBU said.

“We’re always innovating as we constantly engage with our consumers to learn more about their tastes and preferences,” said Ana Melo, brand manager of Sara Lee Artesano. “We’re thrilled to introduce our newest Artesano portfolio expansion, Hawaiian bread and buns, inspired by the unique flavors of Hawaii and guaranteed to take you to paradise one bite at a time. We look forward to bringing a taste of paradise to our pop-up event in Miami and hope it will inspire consumers as they look to incorporate Hawaiian flavors into their favorite meal occasions.”

Sara Lee Artesano Hawaiian bread is now available at major food retailer nationwide at a suggested retail price of $4.59 while Sara Lee Artesano Hawaiian bakery buns are available in the Southeast at a suggested retail price of $4.49.