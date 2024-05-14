MAUMEE, OHIO — The Andersons, Inc., has elected Patrick E. Bowe, the company’s president and chief executive officer, to serve as chairman of the board of directors. Bowe succeeds Michael J. Anderson, who is retiring after serving as chairman since 2009.

Anderson was named president and CEO in 1999, and as chairman and CEO until Pat Bowe joined The Andersons as president and CEO in 2015. Bowe brings over 40 years of visionary leadership and strategic insight to his role as chairman, the company said in its May 9 announcement.

“I want to thank Mike for his unwavering dedication to The Andersons for over 45 years and his leadership as board chairman,” Bowe said. “His leadership has been instrumental in the long-term growth at The Andersons and his humility and service orientation have left a strong legacy. I am honored to serve as CEO and now chairman for the company and continue serving our customers, shareholders, and communities and remain committed to upholding the standards of excellence and innovation that have been foundational to the company.”

The Andersons is a diversified agricultural company based in Maumee, Ohio, US, that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. In its annual report, the company reported revenue of $14.75 billion in 2023.