ELGIN, ILL. — Rod Gregg was named president of Hinds-Bock and Inline Filling Systems. He will oversee the operations of these Middleby Filling and Depositing brands that provide processing solutions for every liquid type with flowability.

“With a deep understanding of liquid product processing, Rod is well-positioned to lead these brands and provide valuable solutions to customers, meeting the need for clean, precise and profitable packaging,” said Mark Salman, president, Middleby Food Processing.

Gregg began his career at Hinds-Bock in 1987 in Redmond, Wash. He recently helped transition the team to a 68,000-square-foot facility in Palmetto, Fla. The new location provides a concentric manufacturing, research and development center for Hinds-Bock and Inline Filling Systems.