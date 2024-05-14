NEW YORK — Kind Snacks, a Mars, Inc. brand, has named Beth Jarocki chief customer officer of its North American division. In her new role, Jarocki will lead the company’s sales organization and oversee strategic planning and growth opportunities across all sales channels “to bring Kind into even more households,” Kind said. She will report to Russell Stokes, chief executive officer.

Jarocki is an experienced sales leader who previously worked for several CPG brands, including Anheuser-Busch, Kraft Heinz and Bayer Consumer Health as well as several entrepreneurial businesses, including Jack Link’s and Tate’s Bake Shop, Kind said.

Some of Jarocki’s most significant achievements include accelerating distribution for Tate’s Bake Shop and helping the brand reach a 22% net revenue with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in addition to leading the HQ Sales Strategy team for the $5.4 billion cheese and dairy business unit at Kraft Heinz following its merger in 2015.