HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, said it will halt operations at its baking plant in Bellevue, Neb., by early July. The plant bakes bread and buns and employs approximately 172, BBU said.

BBU said a recent assessment of the facility concluded it was “inconducive to our company growth plans.” Production will shift to other baking plants in the company’s manufacturing network.

“This was a difficult decision because of the dedicated teams and community connection of the Bellevue bakery,” said Marco Espinoza, senior director of regional operations at BBU. “However, after careful analysis and consideration, it was apparent that the facility did not have the infrastructure and manufacturing capability to compete in the marketplace.”

The Bellevue plant closing marks BBU’s third facility closing in Nebraska in the past seven years. In 2017 the company shuttered its plant in Hastings, and two years later it closed its plant in South Sioux City.

BBU operates 53 bread and cake plants in the United States.

While the Bellevue plant is BBU's only facility in Nebraska, other plants in the region are located in Commerce City and Denver, Colo.; Chicago, Cicero and Mattoon, Ill.; Dubuque, Iowa; Topeka, Kan.; Fergus Falls and Roseville, Minn.; Oklahoma City; and La Crosse and Oconomowoc, Wis.

