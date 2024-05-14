YAKIMA, WASH. — Sheila Stafford, chief executive officer and co-founder, TeamSense, a platform connecting hourly employees and their companies, joined the board of directors at Kwik Lok Corp.

With more than 20 years of experience across manufacturing and technology, Stafford will serve as an adviser to Kwik Lok’s team by providing strategic guidance to continue innovating the packaging industry.

“I’ve been a longtime champion of Kwik Lok, seen their product's impact firsthand and had the pleasure of witnessing their growth,” Stafford said. “I’m excited to serve the company as part of its board of directors and help usher in their next chapter of innovation.”

Before joining Kwik Lok’s board of directors, Stafford worked with General Motors, Whirlpool Corp. and Fluke Corp. She founded TeamSense to improve problems with absenteeism and digital connection.

"At TeamSense, Sheila has mastered her skills in fostering positive workplace cultures and optimizing operational processes, making her a natural fit for Kwik Lok Corp.’s commitment to its employees,” said Kimberly Paxton-Hagner, board chair, Kwik Lok Corp.

“Her unwavering commitment to creating a conducive and empowering environment resonates deeply with the company’s mission and values. As Sheila assumes her role on Kwik Lok Corp.'s board of directors, she will undoubtedly contribute immensely to the company's growth and success.”

Stafford holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Duke University.