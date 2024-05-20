Choosing the Perfect Multigrain Blend for your Product
The bread aisle used to look identical. Seas of white breads and white buns were with roughly the same ingredient lists. Things have changed, and now the bread aisle is a cornucopia of white and brown breads made with refined flours, whole wheat flours, whole grains and multigrain blends.
The popularity of multigrain and whole grain products has necessitated the development of custom multigrain blends to satisfy targeted product attributes. But how do you choose which grains should go in a multigrain blend?
Defining Product Attributes and External Factors for Multigrain Products
The first step in choosing a multigrain blend is understanding what attributes you want to deliver in a finished product. A bakery or snack food manufacturers should start the multigrain blend process by reviewing these key parameters and asking these questions:
- Nutritional Profile: Do you have any specific nutrient goals you’re trying to hit? Creating a product that hits specific requirements will alter the grains and seeds used in a multigrain blend.
- Texture: Do you want to impart additional texture in a product, or do you want the multigrain blend to seamlessly blend into the product’s existing texture?
- Usage: Do you want your multigrain blend to top a product or be incorporated into the dough?
- Visual: Some food manufacturers want their multigrain blends to be seen by consumers. Others want their blends to “disappear” into the product. Blends for both types of products can be created.
- Label Statements: Are you targeting a gluten-free product? Or maybe you just want to scream “ancient grains” on the package? Understanding what types of label statements you’re looking to make will help determine the perfect multigrain blend.
In addition to product attributes, three external factors also weigh heavily in developing and using a multigrain blend.
- Price: Grains and seeds are all priced differently, so it’s important to know your product price point so a multigrain blend can be developed that works for the formula and attains the necessary profit margin.
- Usage Level: Price and usage level go hand-in-hand in determining the perfect multigrain blend for your bread, cereal or cookie. Most multigrain blends have an upper usage limit of about 25%.
- Supply Chain: What is the source of grains? Are they sourced from farmers throughout North America, or overseas? What are the economics of grain and seed markets, and how will that factor in price and supply stability.
DakotaMB were early adopters of whole grains and multigrain blends. In 1927, the family who owns our company today purchased Roman Meal Company, where we used our baking expertise to create Roman Meal Bread, one of the first multigrain breads available in the United States.
Today, we’re create multigrain blends for a variety of categories, including:
- Cereal: Consumers wanting to start their day off with a nutritious breakfast are turning to multigrain cereals and granolas.
- Biscuits/Cookies: Better-for-you cookies are trending as a permissibly indulgent treat for consumers during any eating occasion.
- Crackers: Multigrain blends create an upscale cracker experience with enhanced texture and taste.
There’s a lot that goes into choosing the perfect multigrain blend. That’s why it’s essential to partner with a multigrain expert such as DakotaMB. We’ve helped bakeries and food manufacturers formulate thousands of multigrain products. Contact us today to start collaborating on your next multigrain product.