LINCOLN, NEB. — Pan-O-Gold Baking Co. is facing $262,953 in fines after the US Department of Labor’s Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited the company for six serious violations, two repeat violations and two other-than-serious violations as part of an inspection. OSHA said the violations occurred at the company’s commercial baking facility in Sun Prairie, Wis., which was inspected between the months of November 2023 and March 2024, and are the result of Pan-O-Gold not taking the necessary precautions to prevent several equipment-related injuries.

The investigation was opened after an employee at the Sun Prairie plant was injured in October 2023. The employee was injured adjusting a sensor in a bread pattern forming machine, OSHA said.

“Pan-O-Gold Baking Co. could have prevented this employee from suffering life-altering injuries by implementing required safety procedures to stop the machine from unexpectedly starting-up as he tried to adjust the sensor,” said Chad Greenwood, OSHA area director in Madison. “Instead, this worker and his family are now forced to face an uncertain future and the personal and financial struggles that come with suffering disabling injuries and being unable to return to work.”

As part of its inspection, OSHA said Pan-O-Gold did not properly train employees in lockout/tagout procedures. The agency also said machine guarding was not provided to protect employees in the area from hazards that include rotating parts, flying chips and sparks.

OSHA said Pan-O-Gold’s injury rate was 160% higher than the industry average between 2020 and 2022.

Founded in 1911 and headquartered in St. Cloud, Minn., Pan-O-Gold Baking Co. bakes bread products for retail, commercial and foodservice use under brands such as Artisan Hearth, Country Hearth, Village Hearth, Bubba's Bagels, Papa’s Pitas, Lakeland, New England and Frescados. The company operates bakeries in St. Paul, Sun Prairie and Fargo, ND, with about 1,300 employees.

“We have taken the necessary steps to not only comply with all safety recommendations but to exceed them, reinforcing our commitment to providing a safe working environment,” Pan-O-Gold said. “Pan-O-Gold will be meeting with OSHA shortly to discuss the safety citations.”