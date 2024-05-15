WAUKEGAN, ILL. — Woodland Foods, a supplier of specialty ingredients, has rebranded to Woodland Gourmet.

Woodland Gourmet provides gourmet products for home chefs and food enthusiasts in retail and club stores, according to the company.

Woodland Gourmet will encompass D’allesandro and Woodland Ingredients brands to work with the foodservice and industrial channels.

D’allesandro provides ingredients to chefs and restaurants while Woodland Ingredients works with industrial and food processing industries with a focus on quality and traceability, according to the company. Source: Woodland Gourmet

“For over three decades, Woodland Foods has been at the forefront of culinary innovation and a trusted partner in the food industry,” said Dawn Rasmussen, chief revenue officer at Woodland Gourmet. “As we step into a new era with Woodland Gourmet, we remain dedicated to the same values of quality, operational excellence, and customer-centric innovation but with an even greater focus on crafting bespoke culinary solutions that meet the evolving needs of our diverse customers.”

Woodland Foods last month acquired Hawthorne, NJ-based Idan Foods, a maker of breadings and batters, coating systems, baking mixes and seasonings.