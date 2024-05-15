CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and global superstar Dolly Parton have unveiled the Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection.

For a limited time at participating locations, customers can purchase the following donuts in a limited-edition custom Dolly Parton dozens box:

Dolly Dazzler — An Original glazed donut dipped in strawberry icing, with gold, pink and white glitter sprinkles and a signature chocolate Dolly butterfly piece

Peachy Keen Cobbler — An unglazed donut filled with peach filling, dipped in brown sugar icing and crunchy cobbler topping

Banana Puddin’ Pie — An unglazed donut filled with banana pudding made with wafers and banana pudding Kreme, dipped in yellow icing, with white icing swirls and a wafer cookie

Chocolate Crème Pie — An Original glazed donut topped with a swirl of chocolate brownie cream and vanilla whipped topping, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumble

“Having some of my very favorite southern flavors in one, unique donut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me,” Parton said. “These donuts remind me of home. So, I’m excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They’re pretty sweet, if I do say so myself.”

To help celebrate the introduction of the Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection, Krispy Kreme is inviting everyone to get “Dolly’d Up” and visit shops on Saturday, May 18. Anyone “Dolly’d Up,” — from being totally Dolly decked out to wearing a Dolly Parton wig or their favorite Dolly merch — will receive a free Original glazed donut. Fans not Dolly’d Up can receive a free Original glazed donut by singing a favorite Dolly song.

“Krispy Kreme and Dolly Parton have a special thing in common — we both love to share joy,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “It was a joy — and an honor — to collaborate with Dolly to create her signature donut collection. These donuts are going to dazzle and delight fans just like Dolly herself.”

Krispy Kreme and Dolly Parton fans can also find a limited time Krispy Kreme 6-pack featuring the Dolly Dazzler donut, Banana Puddin’ Pie and Chocolate Crème Pie donut delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores.