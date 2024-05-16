CHICAGO — Sweetmore Bakeries, a Chicago-based family of specialty bakeries, has acquired Sweet Eddie’s, Inc., an Atlanta-based wholesale manufacturer of cinnamon rolls and other baked foods. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to add Sweet Eddie’s to the Sweetmore family of bakeries,” said David Veenstra, chief executive officer of Sweetmore Bakeries. “Our goal is to serve the very best retail and foodservice customers with high quality baked goods, and by adding the complementary cinnamon roll and yeast-raised categories to our portfolio, along with a great team at Sweet Eddie’s, we will be even better positioned to do so.”

Ed Allen, founder and president of Sweet Eddie’s, added, “Our partnership with Sweetmore Bakeries will allow us to continue to invest in our facility and team and enable our growth with current and future customers.”

in 2021. The three brands eventually were united under a single brand identity: Sweetmore Bakeries. Sweetmore serves customers across the United States in the retail in-store bakery and foodservice channels, providing biscotti, brownies, dessert bars, cakes, cookies, muffins, Danish, granola, icings, fillings and more.