Reducing sugar in baking has become a significant focus as consumers grow increasingly aware of the health risks associated with high sugar intake, such as obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes (2).

Achieving sugar reduction in baked goods is complex because sugar plays multiple roles in flavor, texture and preservation. However, innovative approaches, including the use of sourdough technology, offer promising solutions.

Current strategies for sugar reduction often involve high-intensity sweeteners and sugar alcohols. High-intensity sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose and steviol glycosides provide sweetness without the calories associated with sugar. These sweeteners are frequently combined with bulking agents such as polydextrose or maltodextrin to maintain the desired texture and volume of baked products (3). While effective, high-intensity sweeteners can sometimes impart a bitter aftertaste and may not support browning reactions as effectively as sugar.

Sugar alcohols, or polyols, such as erythritol, xylitol and maltitol, are also used to replace sugar. They offer lower calorie content and a reduced impact on blood sugar levels. Polyols help retain moisture and maintain textural properties, but they can cause digestive discomfort when consumed in large quantities. Moreover, polyols do not participate in Maillard reactions, which results in lighter crust colors in baked goods (3).

Natural sweeteners and syrups, including honey, maple syrup and agave nectar, are sometimes used as partial sugar replacements. While these sweeteners add unique flavors and offer some health benefits, they still contain sugars and calories, limiting their effectiveness in significantly reducing overall sugar content.

Additionally, sweet proteins such as thaumatin and brazzein, which are intensely sweet, can be used in small quantities to replace sugar. However, their application in baking is limited due to their sensitivity to heat and potential changes in flavor during baking (3).

An innovative approach that shows promise is the use of sourdough technology. Sourdough is a natural fermentation process involving lactic acid bacteria (LAB) and yeast. This traditional method not only enhances the flavor and texture of bread but also provides a means to reduce sugar content through the in-situ production of polyols and exopolysaccharides (EPS) (1).

Certain LAB strains, such as Lactobacillus sanfranciscensis and Leuconostoc mesenteroides, can convert sugars into polyols like mannitol and erythritol during fermentation. These polyols contribute sweetness and help maintain the desired texture and moisture content in the final product.

Exopolysaccharides, which are high-molecular-weight polymers produced by LAB and yeast during fermentation, improve the texture and structure of baked goods, providing a natural way to compensate for the loss of sugar. EPS also enhances water retention, extending the shelf life of baked products (1).

Sourdough fermentation naturally enhances the flavor and aroma of baked goods, reducing the need for additional sugar or artificial flavorings. The organic acids produced during fermentation contribute to a complex and appealing taste profile (1).

Additionally, sourdough fermentation can reduce the glycemic index of bread, making it a healthier option for consumers. The fermentation process also breaks down phytic acid, increasing the bioavailability of minerals and improving overall nutritional quality (1).

Incorporating sourdough technology in baking addresses the challenges of sugar reduction while enhancing the quality and health benefits of the final product. By leveraging the natural processes of fermentation, bakers can create products that meet consumer demands for healthier options without sacrificing taste and texture. As the industry continues to innovate, sourdough technology stands out as a versatile and effective solution for reducing sugar in baked goods.

Dr. Senay Simsek, serving as the department head, professor and dean’s chair in food science at Purdue University, possesses a background in cereal science, technology and wheat quality. Her goal is to foster collaboration between producers, scientists and food processors, optimizing research potential in this area.