AUSTIN, TEXAS — Blommer Chocolate Co. and Incredo, Inc. are expanding their partnership and are expanding into Canada.

Blommer’s Discovery line features reduced sugar chocolate and confectionery coatings that are free from high intensity sweeteners and sugar alcohols powered by Incredo’s Incredo Sugar technology, according to the company.

“We noticed that 2 grams to 4 grams of sugar per serving is the sweet spot for many low sugar brands,” said Scott Funk, vice president of sales and marketing at Blommer Chocolate Co. “It’s noteworthy mentioning that some of the Discovery products could help our customers hit that target without using any high intensity sweetener or sugar alcohols.”

The product may be used in such applications as panning, coating or inclusions, according to the company.

“We are thrilled about the new opportunities the expanded Discovery product line will open up for food companies,” said Kelly Thompson, co-chief executive officer and commercial lead at Incredo. “With the Discovery product line, we're not just meeting but exceeding the rising demand for reduced sugar options without compromise. What's more, our commitment to being free of sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners ensures consumers can indulge in guilt-free treats, setting a new taste standard in reduced sugar chocolate indulgence.”