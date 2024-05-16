ROLLE, SWITZERLAND — ADM is participating in a trial program with Voltloader to use electric bulk fleet vehicles to transport wheat from farm fields in the United Kingdom to ADM processing locations.

Voltloader is delivering 10 loads a week from wheat farms to ADM’s processing facility in Corby, Northamptonshire, England, using the electric vehicles specifically designed for the agricultural sector.

Using Volvo FM Electric tractors and specially adapted Weightlifter tipping trailers, the vehicles are configured for optimum payload and range, the companies said. If successful, the program could expand to other ADM milling locations in the UK.

The program aims to reduce the carbon footprint associated with wheat transportation, in line with the company’s commitment to reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2035.

“We are delighted to be working with Voltloader on this initiative to help answer our customers’ call for more sustainably sourced field-to-flour solutions,” said Ashley Fuller, commercial director, ADM Milling UK. “ADM is uniquely positioned to reduce the carbon footprint of food and agriculture at every point of the value chain, from farm to customer, with initiatives ranging from our new UK regenerative agriculture program, to this trial with Voltloader, to our efforts to enhance the efficiency of our processing facilities.”

Replacing a diesel truck with one running on electricity can directly prevent up to 100 tonnes of CO 2 per year from entering the atmosphere, said Dave Rose, founder and chief executive officer of Voltloader.

“We are very excited to collaborate with ADM, enabling them to move towards achieving their vision for a more sustainable and resilient food supply chain,” he said. “This collaboration is about leading the industry toward a more sustainable future.”

Voltloader is an electric bulk haulage and heavy goods vehicle (HGV) charging provider based in Cambridgeshire, England. It uses Volvo FM Electric 4x2 tractor units, each equipped with 540kWh battery capacity. To optimize payload capacity, these tractors are utilized in conjunction with Weightlifter tipping trailers.