ST. PAUL, MINN. — Dessert Holdings has acquired Kenny’s Great Pies, LLC from Kaho Partners, LLC. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Smyrna, Ga., Kenny’s Great Pies makes cream-based pies and pie fillings for distribution through grocery, club store and foodservice channels. The company’s signature product is its Key lime pie, but it also offers pies in a variety of other flavors, including lemon, mango, coconut cream, peanut butter and chocolate silk.

“Kenny’s clean label, flavorful pies are complementary to our portfolio of premium desserts,” said Paul Lapadat, chief executive officer of Dessert Holdings. “Kenny’s has established a distinctive market position, fostering a number of long-standing relationships with leading foodservice and retail operators, and major clubs in North America, earning a loyal consumer following. Dessert Holdings is excited to supplement these relationships and expand the company’s distribution network.”

Dessert Holdings said Kenny’s Great Pies will continue to operate under its current management team led by Gary Muter, CEO.

“We are excited to become a part of a leading premium desserts platform in North America, and we believe Dessert Holdings’ experience and complementary product portfolio provides specialist expertise to help us accelerate our growth,” Muter said. “We see an incredible opportunity to further promote Kenny’s all natural differentiated product offerings and signature Key lime pie that will pull consumers to store bakeries.”

Kaho Partners acquired Kenny’s Great Pies from the company’s founder, Kenny Burts, in 2020. Over the past four years the firm said it has worked with company management to significantly scale the business. Efforts included investments in capacity and automation, implementation of data tracking, and expansion of the sales organization.

The deal marks the third expansion of the Dessert Holdings umbrella following its acquisition by Bain Capital Private Equity in 2021.

, Dessert Holdings also acquired Dianne’s Fine Desserts, a manufacturer of thaw-and-serve dessert products, including cheesecakes, layer cakes, pies, tarts, brownies, bars and other specialty desserts, adding it to the company’s existing portfolio of brands like gourmet dessert producer Steven Charles; The Original Cakerie, a manufacturer of clean label desserts; Lawler’s Desserts, a producer of layer cakes, pies and other desserts; and Atlanta Cheesecake Co., a cheesecake and fusion desserts manufacturer.