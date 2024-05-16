DAVIS, CALIF. — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV will soon formulate several of its baked foods products with Oobli’s sweet proteins through a new partnership.

Grupo Bimbo owns such brands as Oroweat, New York Bakery Co., Entenmann’s, among others.

“We’re thrilled to bring the groundbreaking innovation of Oobli sweet proteins to market in our delicious baked goods,” said Constantino Matouk, vice president of Global Bimbo Ventures, Grupo Bimbo. “Oobli sweet proteins are a perfect fit for the countless consumers who are actively looking to include more proteins in their diet.”

Oobli is a maker of better-for-you chocolate and beverages formulated with sweet protein from fruit using a precision fermentation process.

Oobli recently received a “no questions” letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Oobli fruit sweet protein.

The protein also is Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) for use as a sweetener in food and beverages.

“Sweet proteins have the potential to revolutionize sweetness and are a completely new way to think about how we can use protein to rehabilitate foods to create healthy sweetness,” said Ali Wing, chief executive officer at Oobli. “Grupo Bimbo and Oobli are committed to bringing the innovation of sweet proteins to Grupo Bimbo’s industry-leading baked goods without impacting existing flavor profiles. This strategic partnership is a major step forward in globalizing sweet proteins as the leading sweetness alternative.”