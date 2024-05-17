MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc., has issued a voluntary recall of select snack products in Canada, citing potential contamination with Salmonella.

Frito-Lay said there have not been any confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products, but the company took precautionary measures to protect its customers. Frito-Lay also said it is working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to ensure the recalled products are removed from the marketplace. The CFIA made the initial announcement on May 14.

The list of recalled items features several products from the SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavour Multigrain Snacks and Munchies Original Snack Mix lines. Frito Lay prepared a detailed list to help customers identify the affected items, complete with images, UPCs, product sizes and codes. Click here to read the full list.

The recall comes a little more than a month after the Quaker Oats Co., another subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc., closed its manufacturing facility in Danville, Ill., on April 9 following a recall that took place five months prior.