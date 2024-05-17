MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Flowers Foods, Inc. has launched its latest line of snack products under the Dave’s Killer Bread (DKB) brand: Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars.

Building on the company’s first foray into the snack aisle with last year’s Organic Snack Bars, these USDA certified, Non-GMO Project verified snack bars are made with whole grain ingredients such as rolled oats, chia seeds and quinoa in addition to 10 grams of protein. The bars also contain no artificial ingredients, preservatives, colors or flavors as well as no high-fructose corn syrup or bleached flour.

Dave’s Killer Bread said that the product line is split into three varieties:

Amped-Up peanut butter chocolate chunk: These bars are made with organic peanut butter, chocolate chunks and sunflower kernels and contain 4 grams of fiber, 7 grams of whole grains and 10 grams of protein.

Amped-Up double chocolate coconut: These bars are made with coconut, dry roasted almonds, and two types of organic chocolate and contain 5 grams of fiber, 6 grams of whole grains and 10 grams of protein.

Amped-Up blueberry almond butter: These bars are made with organic blueberries, almond butter and sunflower kernels and contain 4 grams of fiber, 8 grams of whole grains and 10 grams of protein.

“After finding success in select test markets over the past year, we’re rolling out our Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars nationwide this summer to provide consumers with a convenient, whole grain snack that addresses the increased demand for plant-based protein options,” said Jillian Cohn, director of brand management for Dave’s Killer Bread. “Our new protein bars feature plant-based organic hemp, pea and rice protein, soft-baked with Dave’s signature whole grains and seeds to help consumers sustain energy over time. They’re a great option for those looking for an everyday protein bar that is made with high-quality, organic ingredients you can trust but that doesn’t compromise on taste or texture.”

Dave’s Killer Bread Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars are available at grocery, mass retail and convenience stores across the United States as well as on Amazon. The bars are available in four-count packages for $8.79 and single-serve bars for $2.49.