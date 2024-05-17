Ingredion Inc. added Novation Indulge 2940 starch to expand its line of clean label texturizers with a non-GMO functional native corn starch.

“Consumers increasingly expect all of the products they buy to have a great texture and flavor, but at the same time to be made with ingredients they recognize and feel good about,” said Jinat Mansuri, technical service manager, United States and Canada for Ingredion. “With Novation Indulge 2940 functional native starch, food brands can formulate popular products, such as desserts that satisfy both the increasing demand for clean labels and the growing better-for-you foods desire from consumers, and all with an indulgent and appealing texture.”

The starch may provide an improved texture for gelling and co-texturizing for desserts, according to the company.

